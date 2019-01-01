The Covert Agent: Adelaide United's Jordan Elsey wanted by Korean clubs

EXCLUSIVE: An Australian agent based in South Korea is keen to attract some defenders from Down Under

Adelaide United stopper Jordan Elsey is among a trio of Australian defenders being targeted by South Korean clubs.

The Covert Agent can reveal Korean-based Australian agent James Hardy has been enlisted by three K-League clubs across the top two divisions to poach centre-halves from the A-League.

It's understood Reds centre-back Elsey, Melbourne Victory's Nick Ansell and an unnamed Brisbane Roar defender are on the list of relegated K-League 1 club Jeonnam Dragons, promoted side Busan I'Park and K-League 2 team Suwon FC.

Jeonnam is current home of former Melbourne Victory defender James Donachie, who is believed to be keen to leave after his side dropped down to K-League 2.

Another ex-Victory centre-half Adrian Leijer plies his trade for Suwon FC, but it isn't clear if his future is in question with the club seeking another Australian defender.