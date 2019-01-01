Live Scores
A-League

The Covert Agent: Adelaide United's Jordan Elsey wanted by Korean clubs

Comments()
EXCLUSIVE: An Australian agent based in South Korea is keen to attract some defenders from Down Under

Adelaide United stopper Jordan Elsey is among a trio of Australian defenders being targeted by South Korean clubs.

The Covert Agent can reveal Korean-based Australian agent James Hardy has been enlisted by three K-League clubs across the top two divisions to poach centre-halves from the A-League.

Article continues below

It's understood Reds centre-back Elsey, Melbourne Victory's Nick Ansell and an unnamed Brisbane Roar defender are on the list of relegated K-League 1 club Jeonnam Dragons, promoted side Busan I'Park and K-League 2 team Suwon FC.

Editors' Picks

Jeonnam is current home of former Melbourne Victory defender James Donachie, who is believed to be keen to leave after his side dropped down to K-League 2.

Another ex-Victory centre-half Adrian Leijer plies his trade for Suwon FC, but it isn't clear if his future is in question with the club seeking another Australian defender.

Next article:
Zola: Morata must deal with Chelsea pressure
Next article:
Ross McCormack's Central Coast Mariners departure confirmed
Next article:
Milinkovic-Savic won't leave Lazio, insists Kezman
Next article:
Australia vs Jordan: TV channel, live stream, squad, Socceroos news & Asian Cup preview
Next article:
Solskjaer not expecting January signings at Manchester United
Close