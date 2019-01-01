The Covert Agent: Adelaide United bungle leaves Marco Kurz short of defenders

The German coach was left unhappy after the recent transfer window

Adelaide United will go into the A-League finals series with only two natural central defenders after a stuff-up saw them fail to sign a centre-half during the January transfer window.

The Covert Agent can reveal the Reds were keen on signing Adelaide Comets' Spanish defender Jon Aurtenetxe but a mistake by club football director Ante Kovacevic saw the deal fall through.

It's understood a $15,000 transfer fee was arranged for the Reds to pay the Comets for the former centre-back, until Kovacevic was informed that A-League clubs cannot pay transfer fees for players.

Aurtenetxe was playing in 's top flight for Athletic Bilbao as recently as 2016 and also turned out in the Scottish Premiership for last season.

He is believed to be unhappy with the situation after being given assurances he could join an A-League club if one was interested.

The 27-year-old would have been the perfect replacement for Taylor Regan, who left to join Malaysian club Selangor during the January window .

Reds coach Marco Kurz expressed his unhappiness with Regan's transfer in the media on Wednesday, with the German being left with only Michael Jakobsen and Elsey as natural centre-halves.