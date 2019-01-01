'The club had a very good transfer window' - Ancelotti excited about Napoli team following Lozano signing

The Mexican's arrival ensures the Serie A contenders have a stronger squad than last season in the eyes of the manager

Carlo Ancelotti commended 's efforts in the transfer market after capturing Hirving Lozano a day before the new season.

Napoli reportedly spent €40million to sign the international from .

Lozano, 24, joins centre-back Kostas Manolas, right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo and teenage midfielder Elif Elmas among the new faces at Stadio San Paolo.

Ancelotti guided Napoli to second last term, 11 points behind champions , and thinks his squad is better resourced this season.

"We have become more competitive," Ancelotti said.

"With Lozano and the other new arrivals, the level of quality in the squad has increased and we're stronger overall than last year.

"The club has had a very good transfer window and spent big, which I'm pleased about."

An exciting winger, Lozano shot to international prominence when he scored the winner for Mexico against at the 2018 World Cup in .

The former Pachuca player scored 17 league goals in each of his past two seasons in the and struck four times in the during a productive 2018-19 campaign.

"He's a player that we've been tracking for a while and thanks to the club's hard work, we finally now have him here with us," Ancelotti said.

"It wasn't a simple operation.

"Lozano brings extra technical quality to the squad. He's full of desire and is very excited and motivated to be at Napoli. Those are the characteristics that we like, besides his technical ability.

"Hirving can play anywhere across the frontline. On the left, right or behind the striker. Maybe he can also play as a striker himself.

"He's a complete footballer with fantastic quality."

Napoli begin their Serie A campaign away to on Saturday.