'The atmosphere is family-friendly' - Rachid Ghezzal reflects on debut season at Leicester City

Amid struggles in justifying his move from Monaco last summer, the Algerian winger has benefitted from his teammates in adapting to English football

winger Rachid Ghezzal has highlghted how the club's environment and his teammates have helped him settle down at the King Power Stadium.

Ghezzal arrived in Leicester from in August as potential replacement to fill Riyad Mahrez's void after his switch .

However, the 26-year-old is seemingly struggling for form in the English Premier League with just a goal and no assist in 19 appearances this term.

As he continues to his fight for regular playing time under Brendan Rodgers, the former star noted that club's atmosphere and his team's bond have had a positive impact on him in his debut season in .

"The atmosphere is family-friendly, far from that of a very big club,” Ghezzal told L'Equipe.

“Leicester remains a regular club, even if it has experienced something extraordinary.

“You will never be able to take away from the champions what they have achieved together. The link between them is strong but they have remained humble and helped me adapt."

Ghezzal further stated that he tried helping his ex-Monaco teammate Youri Tielemans settle down in the club but the international adapted in no time compared to his.

“Now, I'm trying to do the same with Youri, but he's too organised! When he arrived, he had already settled everything at home and he spoke the language very well.

“Me, I manage. I can make myself understood and I understand more or less what I am told.”

The international was introduced as an 89th-minute substitute as Brendan Rodgers' men thumped AFC Bournemouth 2-0 in Saturday's Premier League fixture at the King Power Stadium.