The A-League’s Mourinho? Babbel blasting his way to infamy

The Wanderers coach has been turning heads with his words rather than performances

When times get tough for Jose Mourinho, you can always bank on the former Manchester United manager deflecting attention away from a poor performance with a bizarre post-match comment.

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel has seemingly taken a note out of Jose's book this season with the German manager himself no stranger to some questionable statements.

Even before the A-League season got underway, Babbel singled out Roly Bonevacia for criticism in a similar way Mourinho shot down Luke Shaw over the years.

"Because Roly is sloppy - he is a sloppy player," Babbel told Fox Sports in October last year.

"He brings everything, he runs, he is quick, he is good physically, technically good. But his passes are sometimes awful - he can do so much better.

"If you play a number ten who can’t play a key pass, then it makes no sense for me to put him in there."

While Bonevacia has seemingly responded to being called out, having scored in four straight games prior to the 5-1 defeat against Newcastle Jets, Babbel's brutal honesty hasn't worked quite so well on the rest of his side.

A team he labelled, somewhat in jest, as the worst in the league at the start of the season before the first Sydney derby.

"We know it’s a difficult game because this is a good side," Babbel said.

"One of the favourites for the title and we are the worst team in the league so we try and get a result again.”

Call it mind games or a bit of media fun, but Babbel's words have come back to haunt him as the Wanderers have found new ways to lose this season.

A leaky defence hasn't helped their cause and the German has done nothing to instill his back four with much confidence.

"We can’t defend, it’s very simple," Babbel told Fox Sports in January.

"If you watch all the games where we concede, it’s too easy. And then it’s not a big surprise if you lose."

But despite knowing his defence isn't up to scratch and publicly shaming them, Babbel opted to sign two attackers in January - unable to bring in any defensive reinforcements.

That failure saw Western Sydney concede five goals in an hour against the Jets on Friday night as the red and black's poor season got even worse.

Now on a 10-game winless run, Babbel was left floundering for answers post-match and wound up blaming an entire generation for the Wanderers' struggles.

"This is a different generation, they’re not like us when we played," he said.

"If I lost 5-1, I would be upset for the whole week. They, after five minutes, it’s like normal life.

"This is not an Australian problem, but a world problem. The generation is different."

Right or wrong, the relevance of these comments is questionable - was Ernie Merrick coaching a side of players from a completely different generation?

Though Babbel's statements were at first refreshing, they've quickly become tiresome and Wanderers fans won't be content with poor excuses for long.

Even The Special One's rants had an expiry date.