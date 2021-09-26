‘That’s exceptional’ – Klopp revels at Salah’s 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool

The 29-year-old scored to put his team 2-1 up and become the fastest Liverpool player to reach 100 league goals for The Reds

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has saluted the latest achievement set by striker Mohamed Salah after he reached 100 league goals in a Liverpool shirt.

The 29-year-old Egyptian international scored his 100th Premier League goal for the club after notching the second in the 3-3 draw against promoted side Brentford becoming the fastest Liverpool player ever to reach 100 league goals on Saturday.

His latest landmark has not gone unnoticed with Liverpool’s Klopp terming it as 'exceptional' but lamented the two missed chances that could have seen him better the mark.

“That's exceptional. I think two weeks ago he scored 100 in the league. Now 100 for Liverpool. We give him already the shirt with the 100 on the back – maybe we now have to give him another one,” Klopp told the club’s website.

“But exceptional, we all know that. In the future when people look back, people will speak about some players of this team 100 per cent and will speak 100 per cent as well about Mo Salah because the numbers he had are insane, incredible.

“But I know Mo and he is now in the dressing room and thinks about the two chances he missed.

“So, probably next time this will be the quickest player ever who scored 150 goals, that's the situation. But, of course, absolutely outstanding achievement, no doubt.”

Article continues below

Salah, who joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017, has now entered the top 10 on the list of Liverpool’s all-time highest goalscorers and his strike against Brentford lifted him above Sam Raybould into outright 10th in the ranking of most prolific players in club history.

His latest feat was achieved on his 210th appearance for Liverpool and to date, the Egyptian’s total includes 100 strikes in the Premier League, 27 in the Champions League, and four in the FA Cup.

Ian Rush is Liverpool’s all-time scorer with 346 goals, followed by Roger Hunt , who scored 285 goals, Gordon Hodgson on 241 goals, Billy Liddell on 228 goals, Steven Gerrard on 186, Robbie Fowler on 183, Kenny Dalglish on 172, Michael Owen on 158 and Harry Chambers on 151 goals.