Malaysia Super League side Terengganu FC have received a sponsorship of RM380,000 from Yakult.

In an official event held on the same day, the Turtles also announced that the Japanese sweetened probiotic milk brand will assist the club's grassroots football programmes.

The company's managing director Hiroshi Hamada was quoted on their decision to enter into the deal:

"This team has performed well in the year before to qualify for the 2021 . This proves that they have quality and will have an important mission this season. Yakult wants to contribute to the future success of the club."

Ahead of the coming season, the Turtles have retained the services of head coach Nafuzi Zain, but replaced almost all of their foreign players.

Yakult meanwhile has spent the last five years or so increasing its presence in Malaysian football. It has been involved to varying extents with the Malaysia national team, and Malaysia Premier League clubs Kuching City and Kelantan United.