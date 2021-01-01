Ter Stegen ruled out of Germany's Euros plans with knee problem that will require surgery at Barcelona

The experienced goalkeeper will not form part of Joachim Low's squad this summer and will instead be going under the knife

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has ruled himself out of Germany's plans for this summer's European Championship, with the Barcelona goalkeeper preparing to undergo knee surgery.

The 29-year-old is ready to cut short his 2020-21 campaign, with Barca no longer in the running for La Liga title glory, and focus on getting himself fully fit for next season.

That also means passing up the chance to form part of Joachim Low's squad chasing down continental glory, with the decision taken at Camp Nou to send him under the knife.

What has been said?

Ter Stegen has posted on social media, after seeing Barca suffer a shock 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo on Sunday: "I’m disappointed about yesterday’s defeat and that now we can no longer win La Liga. After a complicated start to the season, we showed good character going 19 matches unbeaten - but we weren’t able to keep this form.

"I have decided together with the medical team of the club that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee. I’m sad that I will miss the EURO 2020 this summer with Germany.

"For the first time in many years I will be a fan at home supporting my country, I hope we win it!

"After the summer break, when we are back on the pitch I hope to be able to play with fans once again, I miss it!

"Thank you for your support throughout a difficult season and stay healthy!"

When will Ter Stegen's operation take place?

With their season all but over, with only an outing against Eibar to take in on Saturday, Barca have wasted little time in getting Ter Stegen booked in for surgery.

They have revealed in a statement on the club's official website: "The first team player Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undergo a therapeutic procedure on the patellar tendon in his right knee on Thursday 20 May in Malmö by Dr Hakan Alfredson and under the supervision of the club's medical services."

The bigger picture

Ter Stegen has been a model of consistency again for Barcelona in 2020-21, taking in 42 appearances across all competitions.

He has committed to a new contract at Camp Nou and will be looking to help the Blaugrana chase down more major honours next season - with change now being mooted on and off the field in Catalunya.

One of the finest shot-stoppers in world football should be back to peak condition by the time a new campaign gets underway, with time on his side when it comes to his recovery.

Ruling himself out of contention for international duty will not have been an easy decision, but there is every chance that he would have been a back-up option this summer anyway.

Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer remains first-choice for Germany and will not be giving up that position without a fight.

