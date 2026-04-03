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Ten months on… Blan’s magic touch revives Conselha’s fortunes with Al-Ittihad

Al Ittihad vs Al Hazem
Al Ittihad
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
S. Conceicao
L. Blanc
A. Al-Obood
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
France

The Dean’s star shines brightly once more

The match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hazm, which took place this Friday evening as part of Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, saw Abdulrahman Al-Aboud return to form, having put in an outstanding performance that showcased his technical ability and had a clear impact on the game.

Al-Aboud came on as a substitute in the 64th minute of the second half, as Portuguese manager Sérgio Conceição sought to bolster Al-Ittihad’s attack.

Indeed, Al-Aboud managed to score the first goal of the match in the 72nd minute of the second half, after receiving a magical pass from Algerian Hossam Aouar.

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This is Al-Aboud’s first goal of the season in all competitions, having clearly struggled recently due to both being sidelined by the Portuguese manager and injury.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF

Al-Aboud’s last goal dates back to 15 May 2025, when he found the net against Al-Raed in matchday 32 of last season’s Roshen League, having been one of the key assets at the time for former French manager Laurent Blanc.

Al-Aboud returned after 10 months to make his first mark this season, breathing new life into Consesao’s side, which has been suffering from inconsistent results and a clear decline, with threats of dismissal looming.



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