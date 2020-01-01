Temwa Chawinga scores as Wuhan Jiangda silence Zhejiang Hangzhou

The Malawian was among the goal scorers as her Chinese side celebrated their fifth consecutive win on Saturday

Temwa Chawinga was on target as Wuhan Jiangda recorded a 5-0 victory over Zhejiang Hangzhou in Saturday’s Chinese Women's clash.

The Malawi international came into the contest having found the net twice and provided an assist in four appearances for Wuhan, following her arrival from Swedish side Kvarnsvedens in January.

Against newly-promoted Zhejiang, however, she continued with her impressive goalscoring form to inspire her team to their fifth consecutive win of the season.

Wuhan broke the deadlock in the 25th minute as Chawinga rounded her marker to fire into the top corner with her fine left-foot finish.

From distance, Qin Manman netted her first goal of the season to double the lead for the hosts in the 32nd minute.

After the break, Wang Shuang set up Lu Wenhui for the third but goalkeeper Xie Xinyi parried her shot in front of Brazilian Bia Zaneratto, who smashed in the rebound in the 59th minute.

Four minutes later, Zaneratto calmly controlled the ball on the edge to fire home her second of the match and at the death bagged a hat-trick with a header to seal Wuhan's rout.

After putting up an impressive 45-minute shift, Chawinga now boasts of three goals in five games for Wuhan this season.

With this result, Wuhan are placed second on the standings of the Chinese top-flight with 15 points from five outings.