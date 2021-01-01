Temwa Chawinga nets brace as Tabitha makes Wuhan scoring debut against Sichuan

The Malawi internationals made bright starts to the season, providing three of the goals for the hosts in the opening game

Tabitha Chawinga made a goalscoring debut and sister Temwa scored a brace in Wuhan's 4-0 victory over Sichuan in Saturday’s 2021 Chinese Women's Super League opener.

In October, both sisters faced off in the 2020 Chinese final, with Temwa helping Wuhan silence Tabitha's Jiangsu 4-0 to celebrate their first league diadem in 19 years of their history.

Tabitha joined Wuhan from Jiangsu Suning in January 2021, teaming up for the first time since Kvarnsvedens in 2017 with sister Temwa, who enters her second season with the Chinese champions.

The Malawi internationals were handed starting roles against Sichuan and the Chawinga sisters did not take too long to set the ball rolling with their displays against the visitors in Kumming.

New signing Tabitha got the hosts to an incredible start, opening the scoring with her first goal for Wuhan in the ninth minute of the game.

Temwa doubled the lead with her first goal of the season for the champions nine minutes later before the hosts grabbed a third of the match against Sichuan on the brink of half-time.

Article continues below

After the break, Temwa fired in the fourth for the team, her second, in the 67th minute to ensure a superb start to their title defence.

The Chawinga sisters were in action for the duration of their opening game and the duo will hope to keep up their fine displays.

The victory sees Wuhan open their campaign in second on the Chinese table with three points and they will take on Shandong in their next game on May 11.