Tatsuma Yoshida bringing back the Lions' roar one game at a time

Yoshida here to stay as Lions rediscover their roar...

If there were any doubts about Tatsuma Yoshida's appointment to the Singapore national team, it appears to have disappeared at least for now as the Lions top their World Cup qualifying group with four points.

Yoshida has effectively allowed the Lions to rediscover their roar in the two games Singapore played in their 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign. Though the draw against Yemen felt like a defeat, the attacking brand of football the Japanese has imbued in the side impressed many, and, it was only a matter of time before Singapore would win.

However, not many expected it to come against the 102nd ranked Palestine - a team that had just beaten 84th ranked Uzbekistan 2-0. In what was a cracking atmosphere at the Jalan Besar Stadium, Yoshida sought about getting his team to attack and it is with such a mentality, that has seen the Lions improve dramatically.

Attacking football is the order of the day in the Yoshida era and it has allowed fans to dream again. Singapore's national team has suffered a decline in recent years but the Japanese could be the spark to lift it out of the doldrums.

After the win over Palestine, Lions captain Hariss Harun was asked why Yoshida has been so successful in implementing his methods across the team.

"The coaching staff were very clear in their concepts and communicating them to us, and the boys were able to understand it"

"Coach (Yoshida) takes one game at a time which allows us to focus more."