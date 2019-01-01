Tammy Abraham's strike help Chelsea edge past Barcelona

The Anglo-Nigerian scored a first-half effort to help the Frank Lampard’s men get the better of the Spanish giants

Tammy Abraham found the back of the net in ’s 2-1 victory over Spanish champions in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

The striker, who helped gain promotion to the Premier League, scored to ensure the Blues returned to winning ways against Barca.

Abraham opened the scoring in the 34th minute of the encounter, slotting his effort into an empty net after rounding goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

Ross Barkley doubled the lead for the Stamford Bridge outfit in the 81st minute and despite a late effort from Ivan Rakitic, Frank Lampard’s men held to their lead to bounce back to winning ways.

Last time out the Blues suffered a defeat to Kawasaki Frontale in the J.League World Challenge.

The 21-year-old Anglo-Nigerian featured for 60 minutes in the game before he was replaced by Kenedy, while Fikayo Tomori was introduced for Andreas Christensen in the 46th minute.

Abraham will hope to impress again when Chelsea take on Reading in their next pre-season friendly on Sunday.