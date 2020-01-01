Talented Arif will get further opportunities at JDT in Malaysia Cup

Benjamin Mora has promised JDT fans that they will see more of prodigious Arif Aiman in future games after the forward impressed in his first start.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) did not began their title defence of the in emphatic fashion but did what was required of them to easily brushed aside plucky Kuching FA 1-0 in the Round of 16 match played on Friday night to set up a quarterfinal clash against another Premier League outfit in .

The one big sparkle from the match came from a teenager in Arif Aiman who in scoring the only goal of the match in the first half, became JDT's youngest ever goal scorer and put in an assured display throughout the 68 minutes that he featured in. All this from his first ever start for the recently crowned Malaysia champions.

Head coach Mora was extremely pleased with what the youngster had shown and has vowed to give the Malaysia Under-19 international more game time in the coming games as the whole club believes that Arif has what it takes to reach the next level.

“He’s a kid. He’s a very talented and intelligent player. But he’s young and will be inconsistent, it’s a normal thing. Sometimes he’ll be very good and sometimes he won’t. But I don’t care. I have the courage and confidence to put him in the starting line-up.

"That happened to Ramadhan (Saifullah) also and this happened to Arif now. This will continue to happen. We must know that Arif is a young boy with a lot of potential. He will be rotating with Ramadhan a lot so that he can be a better player in the future and be an asset for JDT," said Mora in the post-match press conference.

The match was played in Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium as the pitch at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium was being relaid but JDT hardly looked like they were on strange grounds despite not having played there this season. JDT had total control of the match but were let down by poor finishing in addition to an inspired performance from Kuching's keeper Iqbal Suhimi.

Mora brushed aside suggestions that his side were not at the races because of the one month break between their last competitive match and this one, but suggested that there's a possibility that this pattern could well be repeated when they face KL in the next round.

“I can’t remember how many opportunities we had but it was many. The most important thing in football is to score goals. If you don’t score goals, you cannot win. It’s as simple as that. We have been scoring a lot of goals in the last games and now we are not scoring many. It’s football and that happens.

“The most important thing is that the team fought, the team ran, attacked using both flanks and managed to have variance but we were not lucky. We knew Kuching would fight and challenge us. They did. It’s going to happen the same with Kuala Lumpur and perhaps even in games after that.