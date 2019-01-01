Taggart to take on Juventus after being named in K-League All Stars

The Aussie attacker will take on the Italian giants later this month after turning heads in South Korea

Socceroos striker Adam Taggart's fine form for Suwon Bluewings has seen him named in the K-League All Star squad to play on July 26.

The Australian is currently the top scorer in the K-League with his 11 goals from 18 games putting him two strikes clear of the next best player.

Taggart is the only Suwon player to have been named in the starting All Star squad with fellow foreigners Cesinha, Osmar and Dave Bulthuis also included.

The all-star squad that will play against Juventus has been finalized.



FW:

Park Chu-young

Lee Dong-gook

Adam Taggart



MF:

Cesinha

Kim Bo-kyung

Mix Diskerud



DF:

Park Joo-ho

Osmar

Dave Bulthuis

Lee Yong



GK:

Cho Hyun-woo#kleague #팬11 pic.twitter.com/1jIN0lw978 — Viva La K-League (@kleagueno1) July 16, 2019

After taking on in Singapore and Milan in , Juventus will travel to later this month as their pre-season plans wind to a close.

The K-League All Star format has been run in different forms over recent years with their last match in 2017 seeing them lose 1-0 to 's U-22's.

The All-Star's most high profile previous match was against in 2010 when the Catalans claimed a 5-2 win.

Taggart has hit the ground running in Korea after leaving A-League side Brisbane Roar and has scored seven goals in his past seven games for Suwon.

That form saw him recalled to the Socceroos last month with the 26-year-old thankful his move to the K-League has paid off.

"I think the K-League has massive respect in . It’s a challenge that I wanted," Taggart told the K-League United podcast last month.

"Going into the (Socceroos) squad I was the happiest I’ve been with football in Asia.

"I think a lot of credit has to go to my teammates, the fans, the club for helping me get back in (the national team)."