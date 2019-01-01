Sydney FC's plan to end Japanese drought

Can the Sky Blues finally win in Japan on Wednesday?

Set to play their fifth ever game in as part of the Asian , Sydney FC are still searching for their first win in the country.

Two losses and two draws in the past suggest Steve Corica's side will struggle to walk away from Wednesday's clash against Kawasaki Frontale with all three points.

Both sides started their ACL campaigns in underwhelming fashion with the Sky Blues held to a 0-0 draw at home with Ulsan and Kawasaki losing 1-0 to Shanghai SIPG.

That result for Frontale has seemingly given Corica a good idea of how he can break Sydney FC's winless run in Japan.

"They are probably not happy with their start...but the way they are playing, I think they play a good style of football, possession-based football, and they are a very good team," Corica said.

"We've got to be pretty compact against this team, especially away from home.

"That's where we can actually hit them on the counter-attack because they throw so many bodies forward that we can quickly counter and hopefully hurt them."

Sky Blues skipper Alex Brosque believes his team have players experienced enough to get the job done on Wednesday night.

Brosque is just one of many players that have experienced a less than favourable result against skillful Japanese sides but is adamant Sydney have nothing to be scared about.

"A lot of the boys have played in the ACL in the last couple of years so they know what to expect, especially from Japanese teams, what style of football they play, how quick they are, how sharp they are and technically gifted,” Brosque said.

“We have fared quite well against them in the past so I think we know we definitely have nothing to fear and we’re actually looking forward to it.”