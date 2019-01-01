Sydney FC to lose Brillante to Melbourne City

The Sky Blues have had a slight setback after a week of positive acquisitions

Sydney FC look set to suffer a blow for their A-League championship defence with midfield general Josh Brillante on the verge of joining Melbourne City.

The 26-year-old's future in the Harbour City has been in doubt since a move to K-League side Pohang Steelers fell through in March.

The Sky Blues appeared confident to retain the five-time Socceroo after he returned to play a crucial part in their run to the championship, but City have managed to nab him with deal around $500,000-a-season, according to The World Game.

Brillante's expected defection completes a busy week for the Sky Blues in the transfer market, with the club announcing the signings of Alexander Baumjohann and Ryan McGowan.

The Bundaberg-born enforcer has won two premierships and championships with Sydney FC since joining from club in 2016.

He formed a potent midfield duo with Brandon O'Neill, with the pair forming arguably the most important part of the Sky Blues' successful teams over the past few seasons.

Brillante was thrust on to the A-League scene with Gold Coast United in 2012, before establishing himself as a star of the competition with Newcastle Jets between 2014-16.

A move to with Fiorentina followed and despite briefly breaking into the first team, Brillante was farmed out on loan to and Como over the next two campaigns.

He has played five matches for his nation, with the last cap coming in a friendly against in 2014, but he was selected in Graham Arnold's recent squad for the game.

In addition to Baumjohann and McGowan, the Sky Blues have added Melbourne Victory star Kosta Barbarouses to their squad in a strong start to their transfer dealings.