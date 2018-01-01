Sydney FC survive late scare to strangle Glory

It wasn't pretty but certainly effective as the Sky Blues ended Glory's streak

Perth Glory lost their first game of the A-League season as Sydney FC weathered a late storm and a disallowed equaliser to win 2-1 at nIB Stadium on Friday night.

It was the ninth consecutive win for the Sky Blues over the Glory - in a match where both teams set up defensively to frustrate the other.

Adam Le Fondre's seventh goal of the campaign put Sydney into the lead in the first half before it appeared former Glory man Daniel De Silva had sealed the victory just before the 90 expired.

But Perth's star Chris Ikonomidis popped up in stoppage time to breathe life into the game and Brendon Santalab had an equaliser controversially chalked off.

The Sky Blues went in front in the 18th minute against the run of play as Glory failed to deal with a Brandon O'Neil corner and Le Fondre was in the right spot to poke the ball into the roof of the net.

Glory had a golden chance to equalise shortly after but Sky Blue goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was in the right position to block Andy Keogh's goal-bound shot with his shoulder.

If it wasn't for a superb double save from Glory stopper Liam Reddy, who denied Siem De Jong and Alex Brosque, Sydney would have entered half time 2-0 up.

Sydney shut out Glory for most of the second half in an excellent tactical performance and the match looked to be over in the 87th minute when De Silva showed excellent feet to finish past Reddy after Milos Ninkovic's deft pass.

However Ikonomidis, fresh from selection for the Socceroos Asian Cup squad, managed to bundle the ball at the back post from Tomislav Mrcela's stoppage time header, setting up a nervous finish for Steve Corica's side.

Article continues below

Perth appeared to have found an equaliser through former Sky Blue and Wanderers striker Santalab, but the goal was disallowed for a foul on Redmayne, an incident that looked to have been exaggerated by the Sky Blue custodian.

In the end Sydney managed to hold on and remain in third position, one point shy of Melbourne Victory, who can take outright leadership of the league off Perth with a victory in Saturday's derby against Melbourne City.