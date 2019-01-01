Sydney FC snare Anthony Caceres from Manchester City

The Sky Blues continue to make headlines as they build their list for the upcoming campaign

Sydney FC's busy week of transfer dealings has continued with the permanent signing of midfielder Anthony Caceres from Premier League side .

After the captures of Alexander Baumjohann and Ryan McGowan , and the rumoured depature of midfield lynchpin Josh Brillante , the Sky Blues have continued to wheel and deal in the player movement market with the acquisition of the 26-year-old playmaker, who was on the books of English giants City.

Caceres spent the first half of the previous A-League season on loan at City Football Group club Melbourne City, before switching his short-term deal to the Sky Blues for the back half of the campaign after being frozen out by coach Warren Joyce.

The Sydney-born player impressed immensely under Steve Corica at Sydney FC, filling important roles in midfield as the club made a late charge to claim the A-League championship.

"Anthony was a fantastic asset last season and put in a number of impressive displays across all competitions," Corica said.

"His skill and versatility make him a great option for us both domestically and in Asia and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

"Anthony has truly embraced all that it means to be a part of the Sydney FC family and he’ll be welcome addition to this great group of players."

Caceres, who was always keen to stay at the Sky Blues, was delighted to have committed to the club and is keen to win more silverware with the Harbour City club.

“I’m thrilled to be returning with Sydney FC," Caceres said.

"I’m driven to win more titles and to go further than this club has gone before in the .

"Tasting Championship success last season was just the start and I’m eager to repeat that feat in 2019/20."

The Sky Blues are building a strong squad for their championship title defence, with Melbourne Victory star Kosta Barbarouses joining last month to bolster their attack.

Sydney FC are back in training as they prepare to take on French champions PSG in a friendly in on July 30.