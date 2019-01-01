Sydney FC sign Manchester City midfielder Anthony Caceres on loan

The talented midfielder moves north after being frozen out by Warren Joyce

Sydney FC have completed the signing of midfield playmaker Anthony Caceres, who joins on loan from English champions Manchester City after having his loan at Melbourne City cut short.

The 26-year-old found himself on the outer with Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce and has only made six A-League appearances, including five as a substitute, this season.

Goal's The Covert Agent first alerted you to the Sky Blue interest in Caceres just prior to Christmas and also revealed his loan was to be imminently cut short by Joyce.

Caceres, who can play as an attacking and deeper central midfielder, will come into a Sydney FC squad full of players in his position and will compete for places with Milos Ninkovic, Siem De Jong, Paulo Retre and Daniel De Silva.

"Anthony will undoubtedly strengthen out squad and provide further competition for places," Sydney FC coach Steve Corica said.

"He is technically gifted and is a very skilful and creative player who I think our Members will enjoy watching.

"With the AFC Champions League coming up and a lot of games for us during January, Anthony’s ability to play as a number 10 or a number six will give us extra depth to our squad.

"I’m looking forward to watching him progress."

Sydney-born Caceres will come straight into the Sky Blues squad for Friday night's match against former club Central Coast Mariners.

Widely seen to be falling short of fulfilling his talent, Caceres began his A-League career with the Mariners in 2012 before being signed on loan by Manchester City in 2016.

He has spent two loan spells at Melbourne City since either side of a temporary stint in the UAE with Al Wasl.