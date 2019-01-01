Sydney FC sign Austin, release young striker

Some interesting deadline-day moves by the Sky Blues

After securing the prized signature of Iranian striker Reza Ghoochannejhad on Tuesday, Sydney FC has looked to further strengthen their frontline by bringing in Mitch Austin.

The winger started the season with Newcastle Jets but found game time hard to come by under Ernie Merrick and was granted a release on Thursday.

With Trent Buhagiar sidelined for the season, Austin's arrival is timely ahead of the Sky Blues' Asian Champions League campaign and the Manly United junior is excited to be returning to Sydney.

“I’m very happy to be joining Sydney FC and it feels like I’m coming home,” Austin said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to be joining the current premiers and my intention is to win trophies with the club.

“Sydney FC has been the dominant force within the Hyundai A-League over the past few years and to be signing for a club with such a winning mentality is an honour.

“To get the chance to compete for a place in the AFC Champions League squad is hugely exciting for me; as is playing for the club I supported as a boy."

While one player has arrived on deadline day, young attacker Charles Lokoli-Ngoy has departed the club to pursue other opportunities.

"I’ve been at Sydney FC for the last four years and have had a fantastic grounding in the game," Lokoli-Ngoy said.

"I’ve had some amazing experiences however now is the right time for me to move on and pursue a new challenge in my career."