Sydney FC set to tackle Asian Champions League differently

The Sky Blues coach has vowed his side has learned from their past mistakes

After winning just one of their six group games in the Asian last year, Sydney FC coach Steve Corica admits a different approach is necessary.

The Sky Blues were drawn alongside eventual champions Kashima Antlers in the competition last time around and will be determined to do better in another strong group.

Sydney FC open their latest ACL campaign on Wednesday night against Korean club Ulsan Hyundai and Corica suggested his team are ready to tackle the competition differently.

“We've learnt from last year and we'll make sure that we'll do a few things a little bit differently and make sure that we give ourselves the best chance to go through to the next round,” Corica said.

"Last year we had two home games and we lost both of them so it's important that we win this first game.

"Off the field, I think we prepared really well for the campaign last year. It's just a couple of things on the field that I thought we could do a little bit differently this year and we'll put them in place (on Wednesday) and see how we go."

Ulsan finished third in the K-League last season and boast a strong squad including Brazilian striker Júnior Negrão with Corica conceding Sydney do face a hurdle in terms of simple squad investment.

Article continues below

“They have a lot bigger budget than us and we have the salary cap here and it's a little bit difficult but we have players that can deal with it and we're looking forward to a very good campaign," he said.

“It is early in their league and in their pre-season so we'll try and take advantage of it.

“Our boys are fit and we're almost three quarters way through our season and we're ready to go so we'll do our best to get a result tomorrow."