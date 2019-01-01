Sydney FC linked to Schenkeveld swoop

The Melbourne City defender has caught the eye of a number of clubs

Bart Schenkeveld has been a standout performer for Melbourne City over the past two seasons and is attracting plenty of attention as his current contract comes to an end.

Though City are in negotiations to re-sign him, The World Game reports Sydney FC are leading the race to snare the defender with Western United, Brisbane Roar and Newcastle Jets also interested in a possible move.

The Sky Blues are set to lose veteran Alex Wilkinson at the end of the season, while Dutch defender Jop van der Linden has failed to impress since joining the club.

Having starred since joining City in 2017, The Covert Agent reported at the end of last year that Schenkeveld is seeking marquee status in order to stay in the A-League - whether that be with City or elsewhere.

Warren Joyce wasn't surprised to hear of interest in the defender on Friday but stressed the club are in talks to keep him in Melbourne.

"I would have thought every team in the league is interested in Bart...and other leagues as well," Joyce said.

"The lad is happy here, he's working with the people behind the scenes to see if he can resolve that situation."

Schenkeveld was voted Melbourne City's Player of the Year last season along with earning a place on the bench in the PFA's 2017/18 A-League team of the season.