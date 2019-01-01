Sydney FC held by Ulsan in windy Asian Champions League clash

A frustrating night at home for the Sky Blues

Sydney FC have been held to a 0-0 draw with Ulsan at Jubilee Oval to open their Asian campaign.

Despite playing at home, the Sky Blues lined up in their away strip due to an unexpected kit clash and had to withstand an early barrage from Ulsan.

Adam Le Fondre then spurned a good chance for Sydney FC in the 28th minute as he chipped an effort just wide.

Playing with the wind at their back, the Sky Blues dictated play in the second half with Ulsan struggling to deal with the blistery conditions at Jubilee.

Though dominating the ball, Sydney FC struggled to do much with it and got just two of their 17 shots on target.

Ulsan holding on for a point as the Sky Blues failed to score at home in the ACL for a fourth straight game.

Not the result a rather small crowd of just 4,039 at Jubilee would have been hoping to see.