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Switzerland vs Scotland: kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 1 match.

Murat Yakin's side go into the match top of the table, with promotion to League A already secured. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia sealed it early, making this a fitting end to a strong campaign for the Nati.

Yakin has said he will rotate his squad and give a chance to players who have had little playing time during this international break. He still intends to keep the team's basic structure in place.

Sébastien Pocognoli heads to St. Gallen on the back of Scotland's 2-1 win over North Macedonia. His side want to carry that momentum forward.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after heart surgery, giving the midfield a boost. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance and equal Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Pocognoli is also planning for the squad's future. The Belgian coach has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in an effort to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Switzerland and Scotland: recent results

Switzerland have four wins and a draw from their last five games. The Nati failed to score in their latest outing, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia. Before that, they scored 12 goals and conceded just one in four matches, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 wins over North Macedonia.

Scotland have two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five games. They beat North Macedonia 2-1 last time out, following a 2-1 defeat to Slovenia and a 3-0 loss to Switzerland. Across those five games, Scotland scored five goals and conceded six.

Switzerland vs Scotland: line-ups

SUI SCO Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players L. Binks

Switzerland vs Scotland: form

Switzerland vs Scotland: head-to-head record

Switzerland vs Scotland: the tables