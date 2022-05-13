'Sure?' - Kroos pokes fun at Aguero statue as fans point out resemblance to Real Madrid star
Ryan Tolmich
Toni Kroos has poked fun at Sergio Aguero's new statue at the Etihad after social media users were quick to point out the statue's resemblance to the German midfielder.
Aguero's statue was unveiled on Friday onthe 10th anniversary of the Argentine striker’s famous Premier League title-clinching goal against Queens Park Rangers.
But fans were quick to point out that the depiction had a certain resemblance to Kroos, who weighed in himself on Twitter.