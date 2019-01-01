EXTRA TIME: Superfan Botha Msila's VIP treatment after 'hitchhiking a plane' to Afcon 2019

The dream many felt was crazy has turned into reality and continues to move fans across the continent, from the Cape to Cairo

South African superfan Botha Msila planned to hitchhike from Cape Town to Cairo to watch Bafana Bafana in the .

Even though his hitchhiking plan by road seemingly failed on the border between and Ethiopia, he had emotionally moved fans back home in .

After following his story on Twitter, largely thanks to television journalist Robert Marawa, a ticket was sponsored by Be Sure Travel (who paid for his flight) and the details were officially cleared by DIRCO.

In one of the hilarious reactions to this fairytale come true, a Twitter fan pointed out that Msila has actually also succeeded in "hitchhiking a boeing".

When you think about it, that is also true. That is amazing hitchhiking skills from Msila going all the way from Cape Town to Kenya and then contacting various officials and the media to organise him a plane to .

To top it all off, Marawa has provided two videos, which showcase Msila receiving the VIP treatment to watch a match between Namibia and . Watch the video below.

Then we watch how famous Msila is with the Moroccan fans. By the time he finishes with this tournament, could Msila be better known than most Bafana Bafana players? We will have to wait and see.

There are Tweets of emotional fans spotting Msila in the crowd during the opening Afcon game of and Zimbabwe.

Article continues below

Below there are photographs of Msila meeting with the Bafana players and receiving a ticket for their match against on Monday.

Ladies and Gentlemen..... From an attempted hitch-hiking expedition from Cape Town to Cairo..... Dream deferred in Nairobi but finally arrives as a VVVIP at the Al Salam Stadium in Egypt!! @MsilaBotha #MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/RFbuHQp1Kt — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 23, 2019

It's the love and emotion at the end of such games!!! This @MsilaBotha is famous here....Moroccan fans remember him from 2013 when he was supporting @Masandawana .....What a trooper!! #MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/RiJTzP7Q9Q — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 23, 2019

Bafana Bafana manager Barney Kujane handing over a match ticket to @MsilaBotha for @BafanaBafana match against Ivory Coast on Monday.

Kick off 16h30 pic.twitter.com/9S0ZKLSS4K — Dominic Chimhavi (@DChimhavi) June 23, 2019

Bafana Bafana players welcoming Botha Msila to Egypt. Robert Marawa made a special arrangements for Msila to fly to Egypt. Thank you @robertmarawa 🙌 pic.twitter.com/L2YBxNYKRz — Nkululeko_Unique (@NkululekoU) June 21, 2019

Coach, your thoughts on @MsilaBotha finally getting to Cairo for #TOTALAFCON2019 with Mzansi’s help?



“Look Rob, crossing the river alone can be dangerous. But when you cross it as a crowd, the crocodiles will not eat you.



I hope you understand”😉@robertmarawa #BothaCape2Cairo pic.twitter.com/qAW6WdxI4N — Steve NOT Komphela (@BigWordKomphela) June 21, 2019