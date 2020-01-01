Super-sub Belaili ends 20-month league drought with Al Ahli brace

The winger ended his wait for a league goal in spectacular fashion as the Royal silenced Ettifaq FC on Thursday evening

Al Ahli’s Youcef Belaili opened his Saudi league account with a second-half double in Thursday’s encounter against Ettifaq FC, finally ending his 20-month wait for a league goal.

The last time he found the net was against Kairouan as an Esperance player on May 10, 2018. However, against Khaled Al-Atwi’s men at the King Abdullah Sports City, he ended his wait with two goals and one assist.

The hosts were down 2-0 but the international’s introduction smoothed the thrilling comeback.

First, he assisted Housain Al-Mogahwi in the 79th minute before scoring twice from the penalty spot – in the 85th and 90th minutes – to help his team extend their unbeaten league run to six.

Belaili joined Al Ahli in 2019 after winning back-to-back Caf titles with Esperance.

The 27-year-old also played a crucial role in the Desert Foxes’ triumph in .

Christian Gross’ side sits in third position in the Saudi Arabian elite division with 33 points from 17 outings.

They are guests of Al Wahda in Monday's tie, and four days later, they take on the same team in a Pro League showdown.