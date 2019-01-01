Super Eagles watch Brazil draw against Senegal

Ahead of Sunday's friendly fixture in Singapore, Gernot Rohr led his players to watch the Selecao in action against Aliou Cisse's men

players including Gernot Rohr and his coaching crew were present at Singapore National Stadium to watch 's 1-1 draw with .

Paul Onuachu, William Troost-Ekong, Dennis Bonaventure and Chidozie Awaziem were among the players that watched Thursday's encounter from the stands.

Nigeria players were spectators at the Singapore National Stadium this afternoon as they watched Brazil's 1-1 draw with Senegal



Source: @AwaziemC pic.twitter.com/0Czb213ZaT — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) October 10, 2019

Source: #PaulOnuachu pic.twitter.com/vb3yiL9z2U — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) October 10, 2019

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for Brazil in the ninth minute but it was cancelled out in first-half stoppage time by 's Famara Diedhiou who converted from the penalty spot after Sadio Mane was brought down.

The outing serves as a scouting mission for Nigeria who will play Tite's side in another friendly encounter at the same venue on October 13.

Sunday's fixture will be the second meeting between both teams at senior level, after the South Americans grabbed a 3-0 win in Abuja back in June 2003.

Other team officials including goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa are expected in Singapore later, after receiving their visas to the Asian country late on Wednesday.