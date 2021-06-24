Super Eagles assistant coach Yobo doubftul for Mexico trip

The 40-year-old coach is yet to report to the Abuja camp as NPFL stars continue preparation for next month's friendly match in Los Angeles

NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen said Joseph Yobo is a doubt for the Super Eagles’ international friendly game against Mexico on July 4 due to family issues.

Eguavoen has been saddled with the responsibility of leading the Nigeria Professional Football League players against El Tri at the Los Angeles Coliseum, with the assistance of former Nigeria U20 coach Paul Aigbogun.

Rohr stepped aside from his duty because of the unavailability of his regular players but the German coach was present at the Fifa Goal pitch on Wednesday to charge the home-based stars.

Meanwhile, Yobo who is the assistant coach of the main Super Eagles team is yet to report to the camp in Abuja camp after he missed the country’s double-header friendly game against Cameroon earlier this month.

Eguavoen has defended the 40-year-old’s absence but the NFF General Secretary Sanusi Mohammed is expecting the former Everton centre-back to make the trip

"When this opportunity came I know I engaged myself with Yobo on the phone like four days ago, for like forty-five minutes," the former Nigeria coach told the media.

"I said Yobo there's a game coming up against Mexico so when are you coming and Yobo told me he wasn't really aware but later he told me about the game and said honestly speaking maybe he will come.

Article continues below

"I said what is the maybe and said because he has got family things to deal with and I went to the GS to ask him if Yobo is on this trip or not because he's supposed to step in if Gernot Rohr is not going.

"GS said yes Yobo is in the plan, he'll go hopefully if he comes back but I told him Yobo told me that he's having some family things to deal with so let's leave it like that hopefully he'll come through.”

In continuation of their preparation for the Mexico, the NPFL stars are scheduled to visit the US embassy on Friday morning for their visa approval ahead of their trip.