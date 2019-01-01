Super Eagles arrive in Maseru for Afcon qualifier against Lesotho

The three-time African champions departed Uyo on Saturday morning and arrived in Maseru later on the day for their second group match

have arrived in Maseru ahead of their 2021 qualifying match against Lesotho on Sunday.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to play their second Group L game at the Setsoto Stadium, after securing a 2-1 win over Benin in their opening fixture on Wednesday.

They left Uyo aboard a chartered Max Airline aeroplane in the early hours of Saturday and arrived in the Southern African country in the afternoon.

Gernot Rohr’s men will hold a training session inside the Setsoto Stadium in the evening before their encounter against the Crocodiles.

Nigeria currently lead Group L with three points after their opening match while Lesotho are placed second following a 1-1 draw with Sierra Leone in Freetown on Tuesday.