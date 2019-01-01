Super Cup 2019: Praful Patel to meet I-League clubs in April
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) presiedent Praful Patel has informed the I-League clubs that he will hold a meeting with them between April 10 and April 15. A suitable venue of the meeting will be confirmed later.
Patel has also urged the clubs to ensure that the sport of football doesn't suffer because of differences in opinion which can always be sorted via mutual discussions.
Nine I-League clubs had earlier unanimously decided to pull out of the Super Cup 2019 citing unfair treatment meted out towards them by the Indian FA.
Minerva Punjab FC, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala FC had walked out of the qualifiers of the Super Cup which were scheduled on March 14 and March 15 in Bhubaneswar.
The clubs recently conducted a meeting where they prepared a roadmap for Indian football and informed the AIFF they are ready to take part in the Super Cup only after a meeting with the President of the AIFF.