Super Cup 2019: What happens if I-League clubs withdraw from the competition?

Eight I-League clubs have decided to boycott Super Cup 2019 due to alleged unfair treatment meted out to the them by the AIFF..

Eight clubs have taken the decision in unison to not take part in the Super Cup 2019 when the qualifying rounds start from March 15 in Bhubaneswar.

The I-League clubs were prompted to take such a harsh decision after they alleged that the All Football Federation (AIFF) had treated them unfairly.

In all probability, , who are supposed to play their qualifying match on Friday against , will not turn up for the game.

So here is what happens if the I-League clubs boycott the tournament and do not turn up for their matches according to Article 10 of Super Cup rules and regulations:

Clubs shall play in all Competition matches once entered.

Clubs that withdraw prior to the start of the Competition may be replaced by another team as decided by the AIFF.

The Participating Club that withdraws from the Competition after its commencement shall:

If a club withdraws from the Competition after it has commenced; or does not report for any of its matches, refuses to continue any of its matches at any stage or leaves the stadium prior to the completion of any of its match/es, it shall be considered to have withdrawn from the competition.

Have all its matches cancelled and considered null and void. All points and goals in those matches shall not be taken into consideration and shall be expunged from official records.

The opponent team shall be declared winners with a three - zero (3-0) margin

Be required to pay compensation for any and all damages or losses suffered by, where applicable, the other Participating Club/s, the AIFF, the AIFF commercial right partners, licensees, broadcasters and the concerned Member Association.

Be disqualified from taking part in next edition of the Competition from which it withdrew. The AIFF Executive Committee may extend the suspension depending on the gravity of the situation and/or impose further damages as deemed appropriate by it.

Be referred to the AIFF Disciplinary Committee for determination of the compensation amount and additional sanctions. Depending upon the gravity of the offence, the case may be referred to the AIFF Executive Committee for final decision.

The above sanctions are not applicable in cases of Force Majeure recognised by the AIFF in consultation with the concerned Match Officials. The AIFF shall take whatever action it deems necessary in cases of Force Majeure.

In addition to this, If a team does not turn up for a match they will have to pay a fine of Rs. 10,00,000 according to Article 26.2.1.2 of Super Cup rules and regulations.