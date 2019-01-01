Minerva Punjab and Mohun Bagan to boycott Super Cup 2019

Six other I-League clubs are yet to confirm their stance on boycotting the Super Cup 2019 along with Minerva Punjab and Mohun Bagan....

Former champions FC and Kolkata giants are to boycott the upcoming Super Cup 2019.

The qualification round of the knock-out competition is set to be held on March 15 and 16 in Bhubaneswar. The main rounds will start only on March 29.

Both Minerva and Mohun Bagan have already communicated to the All Football Federation (AIFF) stating their intention of not taking part in the tournament due to the FA's alleged unfair treatment towards the I-League clubs.

Minerva's official statement regarding the issue read, "I-League side Minerva Punjab FC have withdrawn from the upcoming Hero Super Cup 2019 tournament citing the unfair treatment dished out to the I-League teams.

"Minerva's withdrawal is in unison win the united withdrawal of all I-league clubs (barring , , , and ) from the Super cup due to reasons mentioned in identical letters sent by all clubs to All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary, Kushal Das today.

"The clubs pointed out that the I-League clubs are being neglected by all aspects by the country's football federation. Eight I-League clubs had written a letter to the AIFF in February this year regarding multiple concerns such as the future of the I-League but they are yet to hear back from the country's football federation. The clubs also highlighted how the AIFF has not provided any financial assistance to the participating teams despite having a title sponsor for the event. With no AFC competitions also on offer, the clubs felt the competition lacked any incentive."

While the Ranjit Bajaj-owned side claimed that eight clubs in unison have decided not to take part in the Super Cup, Mohun Bagan are the only club have confirmed their withdrawal. A line from Bagan's letter to the AIFF read, "We would like to take this opportunity to bring to your notice that the I-League clubs are being neglected in every aspect."