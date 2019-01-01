Super Cup 2019: CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua score as Chennaiyin beat sluggish Mumbai City

Two goals in the space of two minutes just before the half-time whistle settled the tie in favour of Chennaiyin FC...

A good finish to the first half was enough for Chennaiyin to trump in the 2019 Super Cup Round-of-16 on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

CK Vineeth (42') and Jeje Lalpekhlua (43') scored eye-pleasing goals before the break to ensure a Chennaiyin victory.

Chris Herd and Anirudh Thapa formed the midfield for Chennaiyin and Jeje Lalpekhlua led the line, flanked by CK Vineeth and Gregory Nelson. Alen Deory started up front for Mumbai City, Rafique and Bipin Singh completed the attack as Lucian Goian, Islanders' lone foreigner registered for the tournament, featured in central defence.

Bipin Singh threatened with his runs in behind early as Jorge Costa's men started the game well. Ten minutes into the game, Bipin brought down Anwar's long ball and fed Rafique whose cut back from the right was skied by Alen Deory.

Chennaiyin struggled to carve out clear cut chances in the attacking third as Jeje, who was marshalled well by the defence, resorted to testing Ravi Kumar with long shots. Eli Sabia put the ball in the net at the half-hour mark but the defender was ruled offside.

A CK Vineeth cross from the left escaped the attention of the Mumbai City defence and fell to the feet of Jeje but the international failed to convert from close range. The Keralite took it upon himself to give Chennaiyin the lead when he received the ball at the edge of the box and curled a beautiful strike into the top corner.

Jeje made amends for his miss with a first-time finish into the net before the break. Vineeth released Thoi Singh into the box and the winger's low cross was smashed into the net by the striker.

The second half got off to a sluggish start as Chennaiyin looked comfortable on the ball and Mumbai City delivered a lacklustre display. A passing move involving Nelson, Jeje and Vineeth ended with the former ' shot being saved by Ravi.

Mumbai City's response (or lack thereof) was disappointing as the game slowly progressed towards the final whistle and Chennaiyin secured a spot in the next round.

Chennaiyin will now face the winner of NEROCA vs on April 7 in the quarterfinal round.