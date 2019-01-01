Sunshine Stars prepared for MFM FC after Bendel Insurance embarrassment, says Sunday Abe

The Owena Whales skipper said there are things his team would do differently against the Olukoya Boys after escaping defeat to Insurance at home

Sunshine Stars are well prepared for victory against MFM FC in Wednesday’s Professional Football League, according to captain Sunday Abe.

The Owena Whales survived a scare from Bendel Insurance in their last outing after they were forced to a 1-1 draw with the visitors taking the lead.

They face Group A leaders, MFM FC on Wednesday and anything short to victory may hinder their chances of competing for the NPFL diadem.

In a chat with Goal, the former youth international expressed his side’s readiness to silence Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men who remain unbeaten at home this season.

“We have prepared our minds to claim the three points in Lagos, we’ve worked so hard and we have talked to ourselves to get the maximum points,” Abe told Goal.

“I think if the officiating goes on well plus our good performance, we can get a win irrespective of the situation.

“We always perform better when we play away from home because some of our players have more confidence on the road than at home.

“We lost some players during the transfer window but the new additions are doing well and are working hard to impress the manager, the fans and the club management.”