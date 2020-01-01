'Ronaldo, Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan and Krishanu Dey' - Sunil Chhetri reveals his football idols

The Indian national team skipper spoke about the ‘immense influence’ Bhaichung Bhutia has had on his career…

Ever wondered who Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri idolised while growing up? Well, the forward answered that question while speaking in a Facebook live session in the Indian football team page on Thursday.

Chhetri said, “I idolised IM Vijayan and Krisanu Dey when I started watching football. After that, it was Bhaichung Bhutia in and Brazilian Ronaldo abroad. After that, it kept changing.”

Chhetri also spoke about his experience of sharing a dressing room with his idol Bhutia in his first year at .

“I remember I had a chat with Bhaichung when I was in Mohun Bagan, my debut season. He came back from Bury. I used to ask him how you do it because he was the most prominent figure in Indian football. He was huge. He told me that don’t worry, you won't even know how time passes by and you will be there. Now when I get a congratulatory message from him for completing 15 years it feels special.”

About Bhutia’s influence on his career, Chhetri said, “Before I speak about his influence I must tell that the first match I played, he wasn’t there. I think he was injured. So probably that was the reason why I got a chance to be in the team. Venkatesh was my captain.

“The influence of Bhaichung is immense. I remember when I was in the ninth or 10th standard we went to watch the Durand Cup in Delhi. Bhaichung was there. We just wanted to touch them. I signed for Mohun Bagan and then I got the news that Bhaichung also joined the club. The first day he met me he told me that I have heard about you and you are doing well. I told everyone in my family and friends that Bhaichung told me that.

“From there to sharing dressing rooms with him for the club and the country is a huge thing. I learned a lot from him. Not only him, but the other senior players also inspired me.”