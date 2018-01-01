Stoffelshaus in contention to become Manchester United sporting director

The German recently left Lokomotiv Moscow and has already met with Red Devils leadership

German Erik Stoffelshaus is in contention to become sporting director at Manchester United, Goal understands.

The 48-year-old has been working most recently at Lokomotiv Moscow, where he won a Russian Cup in 2017 before adding the club’s third-ever Russian title in 2018.

It’s believed United have already met with Stoffelshaus on one occasion with a second meeting about the job planned for this week.

Stoffeslhaus announced his departure from Loko on Friday in an Instagram post.

“Dear friends,” he wrote. “After two wonderful years in Moscow, I have decided it is time for something new in my life.

“That's why I give up my position as the sporting director of Lokomotiv Moscow. But not without saying thank you.

“Thank you for a time that will remain in my memory forever. Celebrating the cup victory and the long-awaited third championship with this club - that was something very special.

“And one thing is clear: I‘m leaving as the sporting director, but I will stay as a supporter of this magnificent club. Thanks for everything and see you soon!”