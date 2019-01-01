Steven Gerrard's classy Andrew Durante tribute

The Liverpool legend has paid tribute to the A-League veteran

With over 300 A-League games to his name, Andrew Durante is getting quite the send-off by Wellington Phoenix.

The Nix captain is expected to retire at season's end and had a testimonial dinner in his honour on Saturday night where club chairman Rob Morrison revealed plans to retire his number 22 shirt .

If that tribute wasn't enough, Durante also received a personal message from former skipper and current coach Steven Gerrard.

"Just wanted to send you a short message, first of all, to congratulate you on an incredible domestic career and also internationally, 24 caps, so well done," Gerrard said.

"Enjoy retirement, enjoy a stress-free life and hopefully one day I get a chance to meet you in person and I'll be able to thank you for all the support you've given me and Liverpool over the years.

"I hear you're a massive Liverpool fan, let's hope this season is a success in the or Premier League and we can all be celebrating in the summer.

"Take care of yourself, love to the family, all the best."

Former international John Barnes also left a short message for Durante, who is getting a well-deserved grandstand send-off after a record-breaking career.

The defender is the first player to make 300 A-League appearances and won the Joe Marston Medal with Newcastle Jets in 2008 after winning the championship.

