'Sterling better than Salah', says former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley

Although the Egyptian currently ranks as the top scorer in the English top-flight, the 47-year-old has rated the City winger ahead of the Reds star

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has stated that Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is better than Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international delivered an outstanding performance in his debut campaign for the Reds last season, scoring 44 goals and won a number of accolades for the impressive showing.

After struggling at the start of the season, the 26-year-old is back to his best as his 17 goals and seven assists currently rank him as the joint-top scorer in the Premier League.

Sterling has made an impactful contribution to City this season, having scored 12 league goals with nine assist, including his brace in their 6-0 thrashing of Chelsea on Sunday.

And the 47-year-old believes that the England international is, at the moment, outperforming last season's Premier League Player of the Year.

“I would say at the moment Sterling [is better than Salah],” Burley said on ESPN.

“Sterling has taken his game to another level. Everything: touch, strength, vision, he really has.”

Salah who has scored 20 goals across all competitions this season will hope to deliver another convincing display when Liverpool take on Bayern Munchen in the Champions League on February 19.