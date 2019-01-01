Stanley Amuzie joins Slovenian outfit NK Aluminij

The Olympic bronze medallist has moved from Switzerland to join the Slovenian top-flight side

Stanley Amuzie has joined Slovenian outfit NK Aluminij from Logano FC on a one-and-a-half year deal.

Last summer, the left-back sealed a two-year deal with Swiss outfit Logano after initially impressing while on loan from .

He failed to make the cut at the outfit - where he joined in 2015 - playing for their B side and making two loan moves, the first at Portuguese club Olhanense before heading for .

On his new adventure in Slovenia, the 22-year-old told club website: “I watched some matches of NK Aluminij and I was impressed.

“I watched the profiles of the players and saw that this is a very young team. Young players, like me, get the chance to play and develop. That’s why I am here because I want to play and advance and help the NK Aluminij team in achieving good results.”

A former Logano teammate, Domen Crnigoj's advice was helpful in making the decision to move to Slovenia, according to the international.

“A lot of the decision made me a good opinion of the club, which was given by my teammate from Lugano and the Slovenian national team, Domen Crnigoj.”

Aluminij resume the second half of the Slovenian First Football League 2018-19 season with a trip to Triglav and Amuzie will hope to make his debut.

Oliver Bogatinov’s men are third in the log after garnering 30 points from 19 games.