Stands collapse at Mumbai’s St.Xavier’s Parel Ground

Thankfully, there were no casualties with nobody at the ground due to the ongoing lockdown situation...

Mumbai’s St.Xavier’s Ground in Parel suffered a mishap on Thursday morning around 5 am IST when part of the stands collapsed.

The ground normally hosts tournaments conducted by Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA) and Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA).

Thankfully, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, matches of the MDFA and MSSA have been cancelled.

Also thankfully, the place was deserted due to lockdown which otherwise would have been beaming with people who would be out for their morning walk and exercises.

Sudhakar Rane, who serves as the General Secretary of the MDFA, explained that the association would soon look into the matter.

“Around 5.15 am, parts of the stand collapsed. Some workers who stay nearby saw this and informed us. Fortunately, there were no injuries or loss of life as the stadium was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fire brigade arrived soon and they will submit a report to BMC. The MDFA will soon convene a meeting to decide on the next course of action,” Rane informed Goal.

It must be noted that in December 2016, MDFA president Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated floodlights at the venue. It must be noted that Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had constructed the stands a couple of decades back.