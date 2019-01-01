‘Spurs will miss Pochettino & should spend again’ – Redknapp points finger of blame at Levy

Serious questions are being asked of an under-fire coach, but the former Tottenham midfielder believes he needs to be given more support

have been warned that they will miss Mauricio Pochettino when he has gone, with Jamie Redknapp claiming Spurs need to back their boss with more money rather than debate his future.

Questions are being asked of an under-fire coach following a difficult start to the 2019-20 campaign.

A 3-0 defeat at on Saturday has piled pressure on Pochettino and reignited talk that the Argentine may be on borrowed time.

Redknapp finds it baffling how a change in the dugout can be considered, with the former Spurs midfielder suggesting that the finger of blame for current struggles should be pointed at chairman Daniel Levy.

He believes Pochettino has not been given the support he deserves after overseeing marked improvement, with Tottenham paying the price for mismanagement at boardroom level as a number of players head towards free agency or potential exits in upcoming transfer windows.

Redknapp said in the Daily Mail: “The moment I knew there was trouble on the horizon at Tottenham Hotspur was at the start of the season, when Mauricio Pochettino told us to refer to him as the 'coach' rather than the 'manager'.

“'I am not in charge and I know nothing about the situation of my players,' he said during their pre-season tour in July. 'The club needs to change my title and description. I am the boss deciding the strategic play, but in another area, I don't know. I feel like I am the coach.'

“This was Pochettino letting us all know that he was in the dark about transfers and contract talks — and that is wrong. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is so lucky to have this man working for him. This is one of the best bosses in world football, and he should be backed like it, too.

“Levy is a brilliant businessman, but I can't help feeling Tottenham missed the opportunity of a lifetime two years ago. They were in a superb position, one from which they could have properly kicked on.

“Yet their strict salary cap and lack of spending has held them back. They have stood still while others have caught up. used to look way behind their north London rivals but not anymore. The same goes for and , both of whom are now fighting with Spurs for a top-four finish.

“You need those ready-made stars in your squad if you are to compete with the likes of and . Not only that, you need to pay them properly, too. Otherwise, players will refuse to sign contracts – as we have seen with Christian Eriksen and Co – and the squad will grow unsettled. All this has left Pochettino looking like a defeated man on that touchline.

“Levy has to take his share of the blame for the sorry situation they are in. A lot of fingers have been pointed at Poch but that's not right. Sacking the Argentine is not the answer. Spurs would only miss him when he's gone. It would be better to start backing him.”

Spurs have taken just 11 points from eight Premier League games so far, leaving them ninth in the table and 13 points adrift of Liverpool, while a humbling 7-2 defeat to has left Pochettino’s beaten finalists from 2018-19 sweating on progress.