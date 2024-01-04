Tottenham vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup game

How to watch the FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tottenham and Burnley kick off their FA Cup campaign in a third round proper clash that will be staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday morning (AEST).

Albeit dropping from the summit at one point to fifth on the Premier League standings table by the end of 2023, Ange Postecoglou's men will turn their attention to the cup competition in order to move closer to lifting a piece of silverware this season.

The 5-0 and 2-0 wins over Sheffield United and Fulham, respectively, remain Burnley's highlights from December last year. However, the newly-promoted side under former Manchester City man Vincent Kompany have only managed those two wins in their last 14 games in all competitions (D1 L11).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs Burnley kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am AEST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 6 am AEST on January 6 in Australia.

How to watch Tottenham vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Postecoglou will be without quite a few senior players for the game.

Alfie Whiteman, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon are out injured, while Alejo Veliz is a doubt with a knock.

Apart from serving a four-game ban following his red against Nottingham Forest, Yves Bissouma is away on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.

With MLS side LAFC signing Hugo Lloris on a one-year deal, Fraser Forster should start in between the sticks.

Meanwhile, as South Korea's Heung-min Son has been summoned for the AFC Asian Cup, Postecoglou has recalled 19-year-old Dane Scarlett from his loan spell at Ipswich - although the trio of Brennan Johnson Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison are likely to lead the attack.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Porro, Emerson, Dier, Davies; Gil, Bentancur; Lo Celso; Johnson, Kulusevski, Richarlison

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Austin Defenders: Davies, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bentancur, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Richarlison, Gil, Veliz, Johnson, Scarlett

Burnley team news

Among the absentees, Luca Koleosho, Jordan Beyer, Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi and Benson Manuel are sidelined through injuries, while Hjalmar Ekdal and Jack Cork emerge as doubts.

Lyle Foster should replace Koleosho going forward, with Hannes Delcroix to start in place of Beyer alongside Dara O'Shea at center-back.

Zeki Amdouni should start upfront in the lone striker's role.

Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Vitinho, O’Shea, Delcroix, Al-Dakhil, Roberts; Berge, Cullen, Foster, Bruun Larsen; Amdouni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux, Franchi Defenders: Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Egan-Riley, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts, Vitinho Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei Forwards: Amdouni, Foster, Rodriguez, Zaroury, Redmond, Brunn Larsen, Odobert

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 2, 2023 Burnley 2-5 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League May 15, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley Premier League February 23, 2022 Burnley 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League October 27, 2021 Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup February 28, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Burnley Premier League

Which team do you think will win their FA Cup 3rd round match this 6th January 2024? Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley 0 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Which team do you think will win their FA Cup 3rd round match this 6th January 2024? 0% Tottenham Hotspur

0% Burnley 0 Votes

Useful links