Tottenham vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup game

Tottenham and Burnley kick off their FA Cup campaign in a third round proper clash that will be staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday morning (AEST).
Albeit dropping from the summit at one point to fifth on the Premier League standings table by the end of 2023, Ange Postecoglou's men will turn their attention to the cup competition in order to move closer to lifting a piece of silverware this season.
The 5-0 and 2-0 wins over Sheffield United and Fulham, respectively, remain Burnley's highlights from December last year. However, the newly-promoted side under former Manchester City man Vincent Kompany have only managed those two wins in their last 14 games in all competitions (D1 L11).
Tottenham vs Burnley kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am AEST
|Venue:
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
It will kick off at 6 am AEST on January 6 in Australia.
How to watch Tottenham vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.
Team news & squads
Tottenham team news
Postecoglou will be without quite a few senior players for the game.
Alfie Whiteman, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon are out injured, while Alejo Veliz is a doubt with a knock.
Apart from serving a four-game ban following his red against Nottingham Forest, Yves Bissouma is away on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.
With MLS side LAFC signing Hugo Lloris on a one-year deal, Fraser Forster should start in between the sticks.
Meanwhile, as South Korea's Heung-min Son has been summoned for the AFC Asian Cup, Postecoglou has recalled 19-year-old Dane Scarlett from his loan spell at Ipswich - although the trio of Brennan Johnson Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison are likely to lead the attack.
Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Porro, Emerson, Dier, Davies; Gil, Bentancur; Lo Celso; Johnson, Kulusevski, Richarlison
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Forster, Austin
|Defenders:
|Davies, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Porro, Emerson
|Midfielders:
|Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bentancur, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski
|Forwards:
|Richarlison, Gil, Veliz, Johnson, Scarlett
Burnley team news
Among the absentees, Luca Koleosho, Jordan Beyer, Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi and Benson Manuel are sidelined through injuries, while Hjalmar Ekdal and Jack Cork emerge as doubts.
Lyle Foster should replace Koleosho going forward, with Hannes Delcroix to start in place of Beyer alongside Dara O'Shea at center-back.
Zeki Amdouni should start upfront in the lone striker's role.
Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Vitinho, O’Shea, Delcroix, Al-Dakhil, Roberts; Berge, Cullen, Foster, Bruun Larsen; Amdouni
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux, Franchi
|Defenders:
|Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Egan-Riley, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts, Vitinho
|Midfielders:
|Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei
|Forwards:
|Amdouni, Foster, Rodriguez, Zaroury, Redmond, Brunn Larsen, Odobert
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 2, 2023
|Burnley 2-5 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|May 15, 2022
|Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley
|Premier League
|February 23, 2022
|Burnley 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|October 27, 2021
|Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
|Carabao Cup
|February 28, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Burnley
|Premier League