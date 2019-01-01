Spurs loanee praises A-League quality

The Tottenham striker believes the competition doesn't get the recognition it deserves

After scoring his first A-League goal for Melbourne City against Sydney FC on Sunday, loanee Shayon Harrison stressed just how impressed he's been with the quality of football.

The Spurs attacker arrived in in February and has scored one goal across his five appearances to date.

Having played solely and mainly at youth level prior to joining City, Harrison has been impressed by the level of the A-League and admits people may not be aware of it.

“I don’t think people realise the quality in the A-League,” Harrison told a-league.com.au.

“When you are looking at it from inside Europe, there’s just so much quality in the A-League and a lot of very good players to play against and play with.

“You look at someone like Brattsy [Luke Brattan] who has played in the A-League his whole career and he’s just top, top quality. It’s a pleasure to play alongside guys like that.

“So I’m only going to get better playing in this league and playing men’s football is the experience that I need.”

Harrison has struck up a fairly effective strike force with Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren since arriving in the A-League.

The duo are responsible for all of City's goals over the past six weeks with Harrison savouring the partnership.

“From the time I got here he’s been amazing, not just on the field but off the field as well," he said.

“He’s a great character and someone I really look up to as a striker.

“He’s unbelievable and he’s showing it in his performances and his numbers as well.”