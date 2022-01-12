Spurs' clash with Chelsea halted due to medical emergency in crowd
Ryan Tolmich
Getty
Tottenham's Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea was halted in its final moments due to an apparent medical emergency in the crowd.
The game was paused in the 87th minute with Chelsea leading 1-0 on the day and 3-0 on aggregate as Kepa Arrizabalaga drew attention to an incident behind his own goal.
The Chelsea goalkeeper was able to get the attention of the referee, with medics soon rushing to help a spectator behind Kepa's goal.
Editors' Picks
- 'Alemany is a killer' - How Barcelona's shrewd sporting director registered Ferran Torres
- Why losing Dele and Ndombele is a price worth paying for Conte's Tottenham
- Chiesa injury adds to Juventus' transfer problems ahead of daunting Supercoppa showdown with Inter
- 'Cruzeiro are in intensive care' – Fans losing patience with Ronaldo days after taking charge
More to come...