La Liga move would suit Ikonomidis, says Meulensteen

Could the Socceroos star shine in Spain?

With four assists and one goal to his name so far at the Asian Cup for the Socceroos, Chris Ikonomidis has reminded fans why he was on the books of Italian giants Lazio.

The 23-year-old attacker has set Australia's attack alight since working his way back into the national side on the back of superb club form with Perth Glory.

Prior to joining Glory, Ikonomidis had spent three seasons in Italy with Lazio as he attempted to forge a career in Europe.

While he was unable to work his way into their first team, the experience has clearly left the Socceroo with a strong skillset and one that could be well suited to a future club career in Spain, according to Australia's assistant coach Rene Meulensteen.

"[Ikonomidis] can go as far as he wants because he's got the potential and personality, and the intelligence for it," Meulensteen said.

"He's an exciting player to watch, he makes something happen. He's got an eye for a pass, he can beat a man.

"I think he would suit very well in the Spanish league in a good team.

"He's such a level-headed kid who grabs every opportunity. His training attitude is fantastic."

Ikonomidis' strong performances in the UAE could potentially see interested clubs come calling sooner rather than later, but he his contracted to Perth for a further two seasons.

Though his time in Italy had its challenges - mainly a lack of game time - the Socceroos star has no regrets and is reaping the rewards of his time abroad.

“I feel like I grew a lot going over there and it was probably the best decision I’ve ever made in my life," Ikonomidis said earlier this month.

"The main thing that it gave me, apart from my skills, was the mental strength.

"I moved over by myself and had to sacrifice a lot to follow my dream of becoming a professional.

"The stuff I went through in Italy is definitely helping me today. It keeps me more calm and a little bit more centralised in all my thoughts.”