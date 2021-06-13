Southgate explains leaving Sancho and Chilwell out of England squad for Croatia clash

Kieran Trippier was given the nod to start on the left side of the defence despite the presence of the Champions League winner and Luke Shaw

Gareth Southgate says he left Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho out of the England squad to face Croatia in their opening game of Euro 2020 because they need cover for other positions.

The Chelsea left-back and Borussia Dortmund winger were not named among the substitutes for the clash at Wembley on Sunday.

Instead, England lined up with right-back Kieran Trippier on the left side of the defence, while Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling started on the wings.

What has been said?

Chilwell and Sancho are not missing due to injury and Southgate says he needed different reinforcements available.

"With the two boys that are out of the squad, it's just unfortunate we can only name 23 and we've had to cover certain positions," Southgate told BBC Sport.

"I don't like the fact we're having to leave players out of the squad in a major tournament."

Why is Trippier playing at left-back?

Southgate's decision to put Trippier on the left despite the presence of Chilwell and Luke Shaw has caused some confusion among England fans.

But the coach is confident the Atletico Madrid player can offer the protection his side need on that side.

Article continues below

"With Kieran we feel he's a very experienced player and a good one-on-one defender to stop crosses coming in," he said.

"His communication and leadership will be a help and his experience will help us."

Further reading