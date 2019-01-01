South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana joins Chinese Women's Super League side Beijing Phoenix

The reigning African queen has become the latest African to move to the Far East after completing her transfer to Beijing

2018 African Women's Footballer of the Year Thembi Kgatlana has joined Chinese Women's Super League outfit Beijing Phoenix on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old parted ways with American side Houston Dash earlier in February 2019 after she scored twice and provided three assists in 16 appearances in the 2018 season.

Congratulations to @Banyana_Banyana forward @KgatlanaJnr11 who has penned a 1-year deal with Beijing BG Phoenix FC that plays in the Chinese Women's Super League. She joins the side after the Cyprus Women's Cup @SAFA_net @SasolLeague @SasolSA #limitless @BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/lKKxSnxLhn — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) February 22, 2019

Her Houston's exit became unstoppable following interests from , having emerged 2018 African best after her sterling display at the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in .

And finally, the former University of Western Cape has completed her move to after she agreed on personal terms with the Beijing based side on Friday.

I would like to thank BEIJING BG PHOENIX FC for taking me and giving me a home full of opportunities. I am looking forward to the adventure. THANK YOU @houstondash for everything.… https://t.co/HhfkCfIkWw — Thembi Kgatlana (@KgatlanaJnr11) February 22, 2019

The international will now cover up for the void left by striker Veronica Boquete, who recently completed her switch to American side Utah Royals.

With Beijing finishing sixth last season with 15 points from 14 games, Kim Björkegren's side will be relying on the African star to excel in the coming season.

Kgatlana now becomes the fifth African currently plying their trade in the Chinese Women’s Super League, joining trio of Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Uchechi Sunday and Malawi’s Tabitha Chawinga.