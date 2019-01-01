'Sounds like an election pitch' - Wanderers fans slam Lederer's members letter

The red and black fans are not happy...

Western Sydney Wanderers supporters have reacted negatively on social media to a letter addressed to members from club chairman Paul Lederer.

Tensions flared between the club and supporters following Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Melbourne City, with fan group RBB accusing football authorities of ejecting and banning members voicing their opinion at the players during the half-time interval.

Lederer responded by penning the letter, which was sent out on Thursday, that aimed to reiterate a bright future for the struggling club, who sit in eighth place on the A-League table with only two wins from 10 matches.

However the statement wasn't received well by a section of Wanderers fans, with some accusing Lederer of not holding himself accountable for their plight, while others criticised the club's recent recruitment.

The statement from Mr. Lederer sounded like an election pitch in a marginal seat, endlessly talking up the good work and the need for loyalty, completely overlooking all the damage that has been done and taking none of the blame.https://t.co/bbu7iNlFyP — RBF (@RednBlackTV) January 3, 2019

We continually have the second worst recruitment in the league (Mariners win that gong) and it's under Lederer's watch. We have gone backwards not forwards. Again we signed a bunch of players who couldn't get a game at other A League clubs - Fitzgerald, Kamau, Tongyik, Elrich — Scott Lockie (@ScottLockie) January 3, 2019

Lederer after that inspirational letter to us all. He’s going to throw the boots on and play like his speech and save us all. Article continues below — Glenn Spoors (@GSpoors) January 3, 2019

blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> Lederer completely pinning our hopes on the new stadium.



He says all the right "buzzwords" but we need much more than a new stadium to stop this club continuing to go backwards on the park. https://t.co/1JCOeZyj8x — Ross Catanzariti (@bosco08) January 3, 2019

Well that email from Lederer will go down in history as the perfect definition for "treading water" — Manfred Von Gonagall (@ThoughtsOfAGM) January 3, 2019

The Wanderers will be aiming to revive their season on Saturday night when they host Melbourne Victory at ANZ Stadium.