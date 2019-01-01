Live Scores
Western Sydney Wanderers

'Sounds like an election pitch' - Wanderers fans slam Lederer's members letter

Comments()
Getty
The red and black fans are not happy...

Western Sydney Wanderers supporters have reacted negatively on social media to a letter addressed to members from club chairman Paul Lederer.

Tensions flared between the club and supporters following Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Melbourne City, with fan group RBB accusing football authorities of ejecting and banning members voicing their opinion at the players during the half-time interval.

Lederer responded by penning the letter, which was sent out on Thursday, that aimed to reiterate a bright future for the struggling club, who sit in eighth place on the A-League table with only two wins from 10 matches.

Editors' Picks

However the statement wasn't received well by a section of Wanderers fans, with some accusing Lederer of not holding himself accountable for their plight, while others criticised the club's recent recruitment.

blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck">

Lederer completely pinning our hopes on the new stadium.

He says all the right "buzzwords" but we need much more than a new stadium to stop this club continuing to go backwards on the park. https://t.co/1JCOeZyj8x — Ross Catanzariti (@bosco08) January 3, 2019

The Wanderers will be aiming to revive their season on Saturday night when they host Melbourne Victory at ANZ Stadium.

Next article:
'Unlucky' Liverpool must remain confident despite City loss – Wijnaldum
Next article:
Courtois rues Madrid's missed chances in Villarreal draw
Next article:
‘I’d be sacked if I just won the Carabao Cup’ - Pochettino more interested in Premier League glory
Next article:
Injury to Gareth Bale cost Real Madrid victory at Villarreal, claims Solari
Next article:
Klopp 'would have paid money' to be four points clear of Man City after both fixtures
Close